new Crash Bandicoot game
Image via Activision

New Crash Bandicoot Game Reveal Teased for The Game Awards

By Alex Branagan

Crash Bandicoot is the latest series to hop on the hype train of the upcoming The Game Awards with a new tease hinting towards a game reveal. The cheeky nod is from a post from the official Crash Bandicoot account on Twitter, with a reply from Geoff Keighley further solidifying the chances of a new game being revealed at the show. This hint further adds credence to a previous tease of the long-rumored Wumpa League that saw a YouTuber receive a mysterious package, referencing the confirmed date of The Game Awards.

Will Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League be revealed at The Game Awards?

While currently unconfirmed, every sign pointing towards a Wumpa League reveal so far has been a strong yes. Developers Toys for Bob previously hinted in August that its newest game would be a highly-anticipated Crash release, with an apparent focus on online multiplayer. The reportedly 4 vs 4 party-themed game looks to be similar to the PS1’s Crash Bash, with more focus on brawling and online play.

The Game Awards are nearly here, starting today December 8 at 4.30 PM PT/12:30 AM GMT, so Crash fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see what’s next for the Bandicoot.

In other news, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League have introduced Cabined accounts, in an effort to improve child safety.

Alex Branagan
Alex Branagan

Alex is well worn on the RPG fields of battle. You can find them on Twitter usually panicking over when to use a Megalixir. The answer? Never.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Reviews

Related