New Crash Bandicoot Game Reveal Teased for The Game Awards

Crash Bandicoot is the latest series to hop on the hype train of the upcoming The Game Awards with a new tease hinting towards a game reveal. The cheeky nod is from a post from the official Crash Bandicoot account on Twitter, with a reply from Geoff Keighley further solidifying the chances of a new game being revealed at the show. This hint further adds credence to a previous tease of the long-rumored Wumpa League that saw a YouTuber receive a mysterious package, referencing the confirmed date of The Game Awards.

Will Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League be revealed at The Game Awards?

While currently unconfirmed, every sign pointing towards a Wumpa League reveal so far has been a strong yes. Developers Toys for Bob previously hinted in August that its newest game would be a highly-anticipated Crash release, with an apparent focus on online multiplayer. The reportedly 4 vs 4 party-themed game looks to be similar to the PS1’s Crash Bash, with more focus on brawling and online play.

The Game Awards are nearly here, starting today December 8 at 4.30 PM PT/12:30 AM GMT, so Crash fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see what’s next for the Bandicoot.

In other news, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League have introduced Cabined accounts, in an effort to improve child safety.