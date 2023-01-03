Skylanders Compilation Rumored with 2023 Release Date via Leaked Survey

The Skylanders franchise has been pretty quiet these past few years, but a recent survey leak has re-ignited interest in the series over on its dedicated subreddit. The leak of this compilation comes in the wake of previous statements from Activision Bobby Kotick’s detailing his hopes to revive the Skylanders IP after speaking to VentureBeat early last year.

Skylanders Compilation Rumor: Potential remaster details

Within user SkylThrowaway’s post, two screenshots are attached, revealing yet-to-be-confirmed details about the compilation’s release window, potential game titles and the three Skylanders games to be released in HD. The images tease a release within Q4 2023, with Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure, Skylanders: Giants, and Skylanders: Swap Force being included and remastered.

It’s of interesting note that the phrase “No figures required” is mentioned, which leaves a lot up to speculation as to how the original gimmick of the franchise’s figurines being both toy and in-game character selectors will be affected. Mock-up screenshots within the leak show a “Skylander Select” screen featuring Spyro and some placeholder characters.

Lastly, the leaker answers questions about which platforms the compilation will release on, mentioning:

“Additional info: Platforms listed were Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Playstation 5. No idea if this is ACTUALLY a game in production, but I hope so. Loving the idea of a character select, but I wonder how they’ll handle Swap Force’s main gimmick.”

This leak should, of course, be taken with a grain of sale until an official announcement is made, but the credence is there with Activision's desire to renew the Skylanders franchise.