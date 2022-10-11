Overwatch 2’s Moira Becomes Meme For Not Healing Teammates

Overwatch 2‘s Moira is swiftly becoming a meme as a result of players’ refusal to heal their teammates, with the support character becoming one of the most disliked heroes to team up with.

Moira has a high healing output in Overwatch 2, with her able to heal 70 HP per second using her Biotic Grasp primary and 65 per second using her Biotic Orb ability. However, Moira also doubles up as a damage-dealing hero, with her able to use Biotic Grasp and Biotic Orb to damage players, too. As such, many Moira mains are using the hero solely to deal damage, leaving their teammates to suffer in the process.

Overwatch 2’s Moira trends on Twitter

This hasn’t gone unnoticed by the OW2 community. As players try to climb up the competitive ranks — a difficult task in and of itself, given that many seem to be hardstuck in Bronze 5 — many are finding themselves increasingly frustrated by Moira players who prioritize damaging opponents over healing their team. As such, Moira has been routinely trending on Twitter following Overwatch 2’s launch.

A key complaint is that Moira players are using her Coalescence ultimate ability, which heals a whopping 140 HP per second, is mostly being used to damage enemies, with it distributing 70 damage per second. Given that ability can effectively ensure an entire team stays healthy during a teamfight, many Moira mains are instead finding it much more fun to hurt opponents instead:

Depending on how fast I finish editing, I might have an early Overwatch stream🙌🏽#Overwatch #Moira pic.twitter.com/eGjq83OMHj — Espedra Studios (@EspedraStudios) October 9, 2022

Given that Moira is an easy hero to play — you can check out the easiest characters to play right here — many are choosing to role queue as support in order to play as her, but are then opting to focus on damaging enemies instead.

Me queuing for support on Overwatch, knowing I'm gonna play moira and not heal my teammates pic.twitter.com/aNBME8j11o — Dylan ⚡ (@DylansLeftHand) October 11, 2022

However, others have pointed out that good Moira players can carry the team and pull double-duty as both healer and damage dealer, making her a good choice — that is, if the player remembers to actually heal their teammates.