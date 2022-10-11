Cuphead Physical Release Date, Pre-Order, Exclusive Collector’s Edition Revealed

Studio MDHR, Skybound Games, and iam8bit has finally provided detailed information on the Cuphead physical release including its release date and the contents of the exclusive Collector’s Edition at iam8bit’s official website. The standard physical version of Cuphead will release on December 6, 2022, while the Collector’s Edition is slated for a Q1 2023 release. Both versions of the game will be available on Xbox One, Switch, and PS4.

Cuphead Physical Collector’s Edition Contents

Priced at a whopping $199.99, the Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order here with the following items:

Cuphead game with The Delicious Last Course DLC on a single disc*

8″ Cuphead Marionette by Rici Marionettes in Prague

Mechanical, hand-crank music box

Six original “Cuphead Funnies” that are single-panel comics starring Cuphead and his friends*

Cuphead Club Membership Card*

An exclusive foldout poster of the Inkwell Isles map

O-Sleeve for game case

Interior artwork in the case*

Outer box with Asbestos Safety Curtain insignia and a mini interior stage that fits perfectly for the Cuphead Marionette

The items marked with an asterisk (*) will also be included in the standard retail physical version of the game. On the iam8bit store, you can also pre-order a set of premium enemy pins (Q4 2022), character shirts (Q4 2022), a 2xLP vinyl soundtrack (Q1 2023), and a Delicious Last Course 2xLP (Q1 2023).