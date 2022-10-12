New Nvidia Game Ready Drivers Improves DirectX 12 Performance for RTX 30 GPUs

Substantial improvements in the latest Nvidia Game Ready Drivers have resulted in huge DirectX 12 performance boosts for numerous games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and Call of Duty: Vanguard. This is according to Nvidia itself in an official blog post on the new GeForce RTX 4090 Game Ready Drivers, though these general performance boosts apply to the RTX 30 series of GPUs.

Nvidia Game Ready Drivers will also improve DLSS 3-compatible games

Nvidia says that its DirectX 12 optimizations for Game Ready Drivers have boosted performance for the following games (among others) by up to 24%:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, up to 24% (1080p)

Battlefield 2042, up to 7% (1080p)

Call of Duty Vanguard, up to 12% (4K)

Cyberpunk 2077, up to 20% (1080p)

Far Cry 6, up to 5% (1440p)

Forza Horizon 5, up to 8% (1080p)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, up to 8% (4K)

Red Dead Redemption 2, up to 7% (1080p)

Tomb Clancy’s The Division 2, up to 5% (1080p)

Of course, the performance improvements will depend on your particular setup and PC specs. The latest Game Ready Drivers will also prepare your system for the first DLSS 3 games (if you have an RTX 4090), which includes A Plague Tale: Requiem and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. There will also be specific Game Ready Drivers for several upcoming games this month like Gotham Knights, Scorn, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.