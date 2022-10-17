Valorant Season 5 Act 3 Battle Pass Has Tribute to Late Player with Corbin’s Light

The Valorant Season 5 Act 3 Battle Pass has begun today, October 17, and has introduced plenty of rewards for both free players and premium players. One of those rewards of which the team is most proud is the Corbin’s Light Buddy, which is actually a tribute to a player who passed away from cancer.

What is the Valorant Season 5 Act 3 Corbin’s Light Buddy?

Valorant’s Corbin Light Buddy is inspired by a star named after a player called Corbin and was designed in collaboration with the late player’s brother after Corbin passed away from cancer:

Corbin’s Light holds deep personal meaning. It was made for one of our players who sadly passed away during his battle with cancer. The Make-a-Wish Foundation named a star after Corbin, so we decided to honor him by creating a Gun Buddy inspired by his star, and additional design notes from his brother. In some ways it was incredibly easy to design. Corbin and I are kindred spirits in our love of astronomy. It has been my dream to work at Riot for a long time, and it’s my Star Guardian fan art for League of Legends that ultimately led me here. So Corbin’s Gun Buddy almost felt meant-to-be. In other ways it was an overwhelming task. I wanted to make something that he would’ve been proud of but also represented him. Thankfully I had help from our awesome concept artists to come up with the design. We chose blue for the crystal as it was Corbin’s favorite color, and I added the coordinates to the Make-a-Wish star as an engraving on the frame. I haven’t been on the VALORANT team for long, so I’m honored and grateful beyond words to the team who entrusted me and supported me with this task. Most of all, I’m indebted to Corbin and our players for inspiring us and giving me the opportunity to make art for them. I’m incredibly proud of Corbin’s Light and I will carry this experience with me always. Catalina Faerman, Associate Integration Artist

The buddy is just one of the rewards available to players working through the free track of the Valorant Season 5 Act 3 Battle Pass. Other rewards include sprays, cards, a title, and a Starlit Odyssey Ghost with Variants. Premium rewards also include the Iridian Thorn Operator and the Iridian Thorn Blade. The Battle Pass can be purchased for 1,000 VP. Other Season 5 Act 3 content includes new hero Harbor and his water-bending powers. This will be the final act of Episode 5 with Episode 6 expected to arrive at some point in January 2023.