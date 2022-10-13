Valorant Harbor: New Agent Abilities, Gameplay, Nationality Revealed

There’s a new hero about to make his debut in Valorant and he goes by the name of Harbor. Hailing from the coast of India, he was once part of a squad of agents hunting for ancient artifacts. He now finds himself hunted down for the artifact he wears around his wrist. What abilities does Harbor have that make him unique amongst the other Valorant agents?

What are Harbor’s abilities in Valorant?

He will be the fifth Controller agent to join the roster, and he fulfils this role with his ability to summon walls of water to reduce enemy vision, take control of an area, and to force enemies into corners. These are his abilities:

Harbor Basic Abilities

Cove: Equip a sphere of shielding water. Fire to throw. Alt fire to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

Cascade: Equip a wave of water. Fire to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. Re-use to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are slowed.

Signature Ability

High Tide: Equip a wall of water. Fire to send the water forward along the ground. Hold fire to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. Alt fire while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are slowed

Ultimate Ability

Reckoning: Equip the full power of your Artifact. Fire to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are concussed.

Harbor will be released on October 18 alongside the start of Episode 5: Act 3.