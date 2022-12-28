Escape From Tarkov 0.13 Update Patch Notes: New Streets of Tarkov Map Added, Balance Changes, and Bug Fixes

Escape From Tarkov‘s latest update 0.13 has arrived and with it, a brand new urban city map, named Streets of Tarkov has been added, alongside a bunch of patch notes.

Featured also in this patch are a number of key balance changes, bug fixes, new armor skills, and weapon-based additions for fans of the tactical survival shooter. As always with each large-scale update of the still-in-beta PC game, comes another full wipe of player earnings.

New Map: Streets of Tarkov

The most notable change in this patch is the new and seemingly sprawling Streets of Tarkov map, set in Northwest Russia in the Norvinsk region. As per a forum post from developers Battlestate Games detailing the new map, the following locations are included:

“This part of the location contains an abandoned factory, Pinewood Hotel, news agency building, Concordia residential complex, car dealership, Terracot Business Center, cinema, Sparzha supermarket, and other objects of urban infrastructure.”

The urban city-sprawl setting is a welcome change from some of EFT’s more rural and industrial maps, and according to the devs, this is just the first part of their work on the city, and plans for its eventual expansion are in place.

Balance changes

The list of in-game balance changes is below, most notably a rework of Rogue Boss behaviors:

Rebalanced weapon mastering progression;

Rebalanced trading and prices, added new barter items;

Rebalanced conditions and rewards in the old quests, as well as added new ones;

Some quests in chains can now become available after a period of time after the completion of the previous one;

Various improvements and changes in the Hideout;

The spawn points of some quest items have been changed, the item will be in one of the random places located near each other;

Some recipes for crafting in the Hideout will become available as a reward for completing specific quests;

A new type of extraction is available on Streets of Tarkov, to activate it you will need to fire a green flare cartridge in the area before the exit, otherwise you will be shot by snipers when approaching the exit;

Added the ability to add a craft to your favorites, as well as a search by name in the craft list;

Added weapon malfunctions for bots;

Improved the behavior of Rogue Bosses.

Bug Fixes

Many bugs have been addressed, the list of which can be found below:

Fixed several memory leaks;

Fixed an issue where already looted containers were left open to other players;

Fixed a softlock issue that occurred when players picked up weapons from bots in some instances;

Fixed error 228 caused by healing outside the raid in some instances;

Fixed some places where bots could fall through the geometry on Customs;

Fixed the spawn of bots right next to players;

Fixed the reaction of bots to players loading into raids without any equipment;

Fixed the reaction of Raiders to players behind transparent objects or glass;

Fixed an issue with vehicle extractions during the heal animation;

Fixed a visual bug in the Flea Market when selecting items;

Fixed a visual bug with the visuals of water with SSR enabled;

Fixed incorrect head rotation while aiming;

Fixed graphical artifacts when changing antialiasing mode in raid;

Fixed some weapon mods glowing in the dark;

Fixed sight position on Saiga-12;

Fixed freezing when jumping over certain objects;

Fixed the ability to complete multiple quests with a single quest item;

Fixed bots’ reactions to smoke grenades;

Fixed the wounded sound in the lobby;

Fixed a flashlight issue in optics after using a thermal sight;

Fixed camera position when shooting with KRISS Vector with a folded buttstock;

Added the sounds of attachments on T-5000M;

Fixed the effects of AKMP sights on 7.62 AK recoil;

Fixed the incorrect description for Leupold Mark 4 LR 6.5-20×50 30mm riflescope;

Fixed the sound of bushes on the loading screen when the spawn point is near a bush;

Fixed the delay when changing scope magnification on MP-18;

Fixed incorrect behavior of interface when selling disassembled items to traders, also added a notification about the parts blocking the ability to sell;

Fixed the scaling of the MP-133 shotgun’s shell model during reloading;

Fixed the incorrect SIG MCX muzzle flash when installing a muzzle device in a raid;

Fixed the eating and drinking animations from 3rd person;

Fixed the change of FOV while aiming with a weapon with a folded buttstock;

Fixed bots not reacting to death of other bots (voicelines);

Fixed bots’ behavior when they see a player who peeks out from behind an obstacle;

Many other technical fixes and improvements

The full list of patch notes from Battlestate Games can be viewed here.

For other guides check out our Warzone 2 Stuck on ‘Checking for Updates’ guide or if you’re trying to take advantage of the Steam Winter Sale and struggling with the Steam Pending Transaction error, we’ve got the fix.