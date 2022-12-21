Steam Winter Sale 2022 Start Time and Date: When Is It Starting?

The Steam Winter Sale is just around the corner and with it comes a slew of well-appreciated discounts for those looking to fill a digital stocking this Christmas, or just add to their ever-increasing backlog! The Winter sale is due to start shortly, with a number of popular titles across all genres making it into Steam’s Winter Sale 2022 teaser trailer as an early reveal.

Steam Winter Sale 2022: When does it start?

The Steam Winter Sale 2022 begins tomorrow, December 22, at 10 AM PT, and will continue into the New Year for two weeks until its end on January 5, 2023.

Steam Winter Sale 2022 games list

As provided in Steam’s original announcement trailer, the following games are confirmed to be on sale:

Fallout 76

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE

Ready or Not

Two Point Campus

Persona 5 Royal

Sonic Frontiers

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Raft

New World

Construction Simulator

Across the Obelisk

F1 Manager 2022

Dinkum

The Wandering Village

These won’t be the only titles on sale, as players can expect hundreds more games to appear under discounts, leaving plenty to choose from for any last-minute gift ideas.

