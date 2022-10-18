Xbox Game Pass Adds Persona 5 Royal to October 2022 Games

October 2022 concludes with Persona 5 Royal and a distinct horror theme amongst the games appearing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in wave 2. There are eight games confirmed to be joining the service later as well as A Plague Tale: Requiem, which has been released today. Between the new titles, all of them will be heading to PC but only eight of the games will be heading to consoles and the Xbox cloud gaming service too.

Xbox Game Pass gets nine new games at the end of October 2022

The arrival of the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate October 2022 wave 2 games begins today, October 18, as A Plague Tale: Requiem is a day one release on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud. The remaining Xbox Game Pass eight games, including Persona 5 Royal, will arrive on different platforms throughout the month. The list includes:

October 20

Amnesia: Collection (Console, PC, and Cloud)

Amnesia: Rebirth (Console, PC, and Cloud)

Phantom Abyss (Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud)

SOMA (Console, PC, and Cloud)

October 21

Persona 5 Royal (Console, PC, and Cloud)

October 27

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC)

Gunfire Reborn (Console, PC, and Cloud)

Signalis (Console, PC, and Cloud)

Two more Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks have been announced for the rest of the month too. The Fallout 76: 25th Anniversary Bundle is available from October 27 and includes a weapon skin, C.A.M.P. items, lunchboxes, and bubblegum. The Secret Neighbor: Sportswear Bundle is also released on October 27, featuring the Neighbor Tennis Cosmetic set, Leader Basketball Cosmetic set, a Roll of Arcade Coupons, and the new “X” emote.

There’s not a massive list of games with added touch controls through Xbox Cloud Gaming this month with Slime Rancher 2 being the only game added to the list. Persona 5 Royal will also launch with touch controls.

Finally, with the good news comes the bad news. There are 8 games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on October 30, so be sure to finish these off quickly if you’re in the middle of a playthrough: