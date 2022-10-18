Skullcandy Street Fighter Headset Celebrates Franchise’s 35th Anniversary

The Skullcandy Street Fighter headset celebrates the fighting game franchise’s 35th anniversary. The modern PLYR headset gets some retro flair, making it stand out from the crowd.

Limited edition Skullcandy Street Fighter gaming headset

Features

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology – Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to bluetooth-enabled media and gaming devices

Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound

Enhanced Sound Perception – A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user’s unique hearing needs

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software – Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced features and customize button functions

Clear Voice Smart Mic – AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Adjustable Suspension Headband -Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort

Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C

Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology – If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app

Skull-HQ Software – Available for both PC and Mobile App

Ultra-Low Latency Wireless Transmitter (sold separately) – Available early 2023, the wireless transmitter will enable low latency wireless connection to PlayStation console and PC.

Unlike the ugly abominations that players have been making with the Street Fighter 6 character creator, the Skullcandy x Street Fighter headset features old-school graphics that cover the entire body, drawing the eye to the classic Street Fighter logo on the left earcup and Ryu vs. Chun-Li fighting on the right earcup.

The Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR headset is available at Skullcandy.com for an MSRP of $149.99.

This isn’t the only collab that Street Fighter has done this year, as SF skins were made available in Fortnite.