The Sims 5 is ‘Project Rene,’ a Community-Driven Sequel

The Sims 5 has been introduced as ‘Project Rene,’ with the “next generation Sims game and creative platform” being introduced in today’s Sims Summit presentation.

The new game was debuted today, with developer Maxis confirming that it is still early in its development cycle. However, we did learn a few details about the community-driven project, which will see Maxis and publisher EA creating the game alongside player feedback.

In addition, The Sims: Project Rene will be a form of multiplayer experience where players can collaborate with others. We’re not entirely sure what the extent of this collaboration will be, but Maxis briefly treated players to a glimpse of its furniture customization tools, with it appearing much more robust than those seen in The Sims 4.

Here’s the description of The Sims: Project Rene as per a press release:

The game will stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave. It will reimagine The Sims with even more ways to play, tools to encourage creativity, and the ability to tell meaningful stories. With Project Rene, players will have the choice to play solo or collaborate with others, and will have the ability to play their game across supported devices.

The Sims’ Vice President of Franchise Creative Lyndsay Pearson shared her thoughts on the project during the Summit. “From the start, The Sims defined life simulation games and has continued to grow into an incredible platform for creativity and self-expression,” she said. “Today marks the start of our journey over the next few years as we work on this next game and creative platform, currently titled Project Rene. We are building on the same foundation that has made The Sims compelling for generations of players and pushing the boundaries to create new experiences. We’ll have much more to share as we continue to progress on the game’s development and milestones along the way.”

According to Maxis, Project Rene stands for “renewal” or “regeneration.” The plan seems to be for Rene to be a continued work-in-progress until its eventual launch, meaning that players will likely be involved in various updates right up until its full release.

There is no slated release date for The Sims: Project Rene, with it being “very, very early in development.” However, with players being able to jump in and get to grips with its tools before its full release, this means that Sims fans will be able to provide active feedback as the game is being created.