The Sims 4 Is Getting Updated Babies in New Expansion Pack

EA has teased a The Sims 4 baby expansion pack in the future, as revealed during the Behind the Sims Summit Stream event that aired Tuesday, October 18. This baby expansion will be one of two expansion packs coming to The Sims 4 in the future, and the release window for it will be 2023. Apart from that, not much was revealed about what this new content will entail, as the only thing that was teased was the sound of a baby crying after a screen with the word “New” and then a rectangular box with something intentionally blurry hidden behind it.

What might be in the The Sims 4 baby expansion?

Some clues we can really glean from is baby-centric expansions and packs for past Sims games. The Sims 3 had a Tip Top Toddler Collection that featured various furniture pieces for babies, which included an outdoor funs set and a lot of clothing. Hopefully, this upcoming baby expansion will contain more than that, though, and add an entire segment of a Sims life cycle as toddlers that can impact how they grow up later.

Currently in The Sims 4, you have the option of having babies, with occasional twins and triplets, through adoption or pregnancy. You can also influence the gender of your offspring by eating carrots (for a boy) or eating strawberries (for a girl). Even male Sims can become pregnant through an alien abduction.

This news coincides with today’s launch of the base game of The Sims 4 going free-to-play on PC through EA Origin or Steam, as announced in mid-September. Those with various tiers of the EA Play service will get certain expansion packs free with the base game, but most players will need to pay full price (typically around $49.99) for every additional expansion pack.

The Sims: Project Rene was also announced during the event.