Resident Evil 4 Remake Adds Stealth, Parrying, and Crafting

Resident Evil 4 remake looks like it’s upping the ante with action as well as horror. In today’s gameplay reveal, we saw several new moves available to Leon in this reimagining of the GameCube classic. In addition to his iconic kick, Leon gains the ability to parry enemy attacks, craft items, and utilize stealth to slip past foes.

Resident Evil 4 remake brings new abilities alongside old staples

In the Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay trailer, we can see that Leon has gained the ability to use his knife as a defensive weapon. Like in the RE1 and RE2 remakes, he can use it to counter enemy attacks. The most important aspect of this new ability is that you’ll be able to parry moves from foes like the Chainsaw Ganado that were instantly fatal in the original. However, the knife does have finite durability and must be repaired by the merchant for a fee when it breaks.

We only briefly got to see stealth in the trailer, so we’re interested to see how it plays out in the full game. The original RE4 has absolutely no stealth sections, so there’s no frame of reference on how it’ll fit into the gameplay in the remake. Maybe it’ll be balanced to be a more traditional survival horror experience.

The ability to craft in Resident Evil 4 remake is something else that makes us think items might be more sparse. Obviously, Leon is still prepared to rock and roll, but he may not get the constant shower of ammo that he did in the original.

We can’t wait to see more when the game releases on March 24, 2023.