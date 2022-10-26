Rode X Targets Streamers and Gamers With New Mics and Unify App

Rode has simultaneously announced and launched a new streaming and gaming division called “Rode X.” This division targets the growing demand from streamers and gamers for high-quality audio solutions. Rode X is launching with two USB microphones, the XDM-100 and XCM-50, in addition to the Unify application.

Rode XDM-100 and XCM-50 microphones

Rode XDM-100

The Rode XDM-100 boasts the following features and specs:

Premium circuitry with Rode’s ultra-low-noise, high gain Revolution Preamp.

High-resolution 24-bit/48 KHz analog-digital conversation.

Studio-grade dynamic capsule.

Tight cardioid polar pattern.

Included high-quality pop shield and shock mount.

High-power headphone output.

Hands-on level control and microphone mute.

Rode XCM-50

The Rode XCM-50 features the following specs and functionality:

Condenser USB microphone.

High-power headphone output.

Level control and mute button.

Internal pop shield and capsule shock mount.

Includes desktop tripod.

Integrated 360-degree swing mount for flexible mic positioning.

Rode X Unify Software

The Rode X Unify software is designed to enhance the microphones with audio processing that includes a compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, and Rode’s “Aural Exciter” and “Big Bottom” effects.

At the time of writing this article, pricing has yet to be announced. Once the price tags have been confirmed, this post will be updated.

The Rode X microphones are set to go up against competition from the likes of HyperX and EPOS. GameRevolution reviews of both the XDM-100 and XCM-50 will be up very soon!