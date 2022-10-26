Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date, Pre-Order Bonus, Season Pass DLC Revealed

Team Ninja has announced the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty release date as March 3, 2023, along with details on the upcoming game’s pre-order bonuses and season pass DLC content. Wo Long will also come in three different editions which include different purchase bonuses: Standard, Steelbook Launch Edition, and Digital Deluxe Edition. For those who don’t know too much about Wo Long, it’s essentially Team Ninja’s attempt at turning China’s Three Kingdoms era, which Dynasty Warriors fans will recognize, into a Soulsborne-like game.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty pre-order bonuses and Season Pass explained

It’s a little confusing, but here is a breakdown of the various pre-order bonuses that you’ll receive depending which edition you purchase:

Standard Edition – Physical: Baihu Armor

Standard Edition – Digital: Baihu Armor and Zhuque Armor

Steelbook Launch Edition: Baihu Armor, Bonus DLC (Crown of Zhurong, Crown of Gonggong)

Digital Deluxe Edition: Baihu Armor, Zhuque Armor, Season Pass, Qinglong Armor (Season Pass bonus)

The armor sets and the crowns on the list above are all cosmetic items. The Season Pass will include the first three DLC packs for the game. Team Ninja has yet to reveal what they will contain exactly, but it will include new officers, demons, scenarios, stages, weapon types, and more.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Better yet, the digital version of the game will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass as well.