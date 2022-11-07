One of the more controversial features loved and hated in the original Call of Duty: Warzone is the Loadout Drop. This let players bring in their own Custom Loadout, complete with weapons, attachments, equipment, and Perks. They were a key part of the original Warzone and it looks like they will be a key part of Warzone 2.0.

Custom Loadouts and Loadout Drops are coming to Warzone 2

Images shared by Twitter user @AzraelAbzOne show both Loadout Drops and the Custom Loadout selection screen within the Warzone 2 map.

The reputable @TheGhostOfHope provided information on a key change for the Loadout Drop in Warzone 2. They state that Loadout Drops won’t be purchasable from the Buy Station. This will make it much more difficult for players to quickly get set up with Custom Loadouts as they can’t just quickly call them in on their position.

The loadout drop in Warzone 2.0 will be a free world drop. Loadouts won't be buyable. — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) November 6, 2022

