Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 8, 2022: New Skins Now Live in Store

The Fortnite Item Shop for today, November 8, 2022, is now live, with new skins added to the store. Refreshing at 00:00 UTC every day, there is a constant rotation of new skins and cosmetics on which players can spend their hard-earned V-Bucks. Here is the full list of skins and bundles now available in the Fortnite Shop.

Fortnite Item Shop for Today November 8, 2022

All of the Star Wars, Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi items have been removed from the shop today. They’ve been replaced with new Featured and Daily Items:

Featured

Etheria Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Crystaline Battle Wand Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Surf Witch Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Starstruck Axe Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Zero Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks

Zero Point Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

Eternal Struggle Bundle – 3,000 V-Bucks

Ark Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks

Divine Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

Malcore Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Virtue Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Evil Eye Harvesting Tool – 1,200 V-Bucks

Daily

Princess Felicity Fish Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Prickly Patroller Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Rim Shot Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Chugga-Chugga Emote – 600 V-Bucks

Dance Therapy Emote – 800 V-Bucks

My Idol! Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Polo

Polo Stadium Collection Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks

Polo Stadium Collection Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks

Victory Colors Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Stadium Collector Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

1992 Mallet Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Stadium Drifter Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks

Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Summer, C-137

Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mecha Morty