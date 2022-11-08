Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 8, 2022: New Skins Now Live in Store

The Fortnite Item Shop for today, November 8, 2022, is now live, with new skins added to the store. Refreshing at 00:00 UTC every day, there is a constant rotation of new skins and cosmetics on which players can spend their hard-earned V-Bucks. Here is the full list of skins and bundles now available in the Fortnite Shop.
Fortnite Item Shop for Today November 8, 2022
All of the Star Wars, Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi items have been removed from the shop today. They’ve been replaced with new Featured and Daily Items:
Featured
- Etheria Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Crystaline Battle Wand Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Surf Witch Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Starstruck Axe Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Zero Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Zero Point Wrap – 500 V-Bucks
- Eternal Struggle Bundle – 3,000 V-Bucks
- Ark Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Divine Wrap – 500 V-Bucks
- Malcore Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Virtue Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Evil Eye Harvesting Tool – 1,200 V-Bucks
Daily
- Princess Felicity Fish Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Prickly Patroller Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Rim Shot Emote – 200 V-Bucks
- Chugga-Chugga Emote – 600 V-Bucks
- Dance Therapy Emote – 800 V-Bucks
- My Idol! Emote – 200 V-Bucks
Earn Levels and Unlock Rewards
- Ayida’s Level Up Quest Pack – 1,200 V-Bucks
Polo
- Polo Stadium Collection Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Polo Stadium Collection Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks
- Victory Colors Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Stadium Collector Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- 1992 Mallet Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- Stadium Drifter Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mr. Meeseeks
- Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Summer, C-137
- Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mecha Morty
- Mecha Morty Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Mecha Morty Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Space Snake Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Get Schwifty Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Look At Me Wrap – 500 V-Bucks