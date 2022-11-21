Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Wave 3 Release Date and Tracks Confirmed

Rainbow Road fanatics, rejoice! Nintendo has announced the release date of the latest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. Some fan-favorite courses — including 3DS Rainbow Road and DS Peach Gardens — are making a return in Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass along with two new tournaments, just in time for the festive season.

The latest 8 tracks within Wave 3 of the Booster Course DLC are due to release on 7 December 2022 on Nintendo Switch. They’re coming just in time for some holiday karting with friends – or enemies, if you’re prone to war flashbacks whenever you hear a blue-shell alarm like me.

Some of the recent speculations regarding new courses based on datamined leaks of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC are as good as confirmed with this latest announcement, which sees Mario Kart 7’s Rainbow Road track from the 3DS-era return along with the following other seven racetracks:

(Wii) Maple Treeway

(GBA) Boo Lake

(Tour) Berlin Byways

(3DS) Rock Rock Mountain

(DS) Peach Gardens

(Tour) London Loop

(Tour) Merry Mountain

Elsewhere in the gaming sphere, concerns over Pokemon Scarlet and Violet memory leaks are running rampant. In other news, Modern Warfare 2’s CoDBall mode, pulling inspiration from Rocket League, looks to have been leaked also. So many leaks, call a plumber! (Not Chris Pratt.)