Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Online Multiplayer RNG Potentially Rigged

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are claiming that the online multiplayer RNG for moves is seemingly rigged. The Battle Stadium feature, which allows players to participate in both casual and ranked battles looks to be the faulty culprit.

Move accuracy RNG is fundamentally rigged, it’s claimed

Recently raised via Twitter post by user Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) along with accompanying video evidence, the claims look to have serious substance. It’s claimed that the random calculations reserved for moves and their accuracy aren’t actually random at all.

This issue only looks to be affecting the Battle Stadium feature of the Poke Portal online in-game service. That is to say, the Casual and Ranked Battles, often used by the more serious VGC-level battlers in Pokemon, are seemingly broken. Further evidence was posted by user Lord-Trolldemort in r/VGC on Reddit, detailing their findings and dismay with the RNG being seeded the same in each battle.

Online battles can now be predicted

Creator @hopcatsmash explains further in a TikTok video and notes the potentially huge embarrassment this could prove to be for the online Pokemon VGC community. This example was given: “If on the first turn of a match, you use a move that’s less than 91% accurate, it always misses.”

This degree of predictability breaks the online battle experience, as the entire fundamental basis for Pokemon battles has always been focused around the nature of random chance for your own moves to hit your opponent.

It’s very possible that this will be abused by trolls, bad actors, or players who just want an easy win.

Hopefully Game Freak can address the potentially damaging issue and perhaps release some form of a patch soon.

Sadly, these claims come after waves of disappointment from fans regarding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues.

