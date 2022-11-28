Fortnite Fracture Live Event Leaks Appear Online

Chapter 3 Season 4 is due to come to an end this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped Fortnite Fracture live event leaks from appearing online already. These include concept art, audio with voice lines, and potentially even an eight-second glimpse at the event itself. As you may have already gathered, there will be spoilers ahead.

What will happen during the Fortnite Fracture live event?

The Fortnite Fracture live event leaks suggest that the Chrome has a large part to play in the Chapter 3 finale. This has been spreading across the island and there aren’t many areas left unaffected.

The concept art leaked by FNBRIntel on Twitter echoes the event’s official artwork with the island seemingly being ripped apart and people being thrown into the air. Nearly five minutes of event audio includes voice lines that hint towards the event’s conclusion, as does the eight seconds of footage from FNBRWatch. Both can be viewed through the links if you want to see those spoilers ahead of time.

In the meantime, the Fortnite Twitter account is releasing teasers of its own, most of which show confused characters having to abandon their activities to fight a common enemy. There are even hints of alternate realities.

Players won’t have to wait long to find out what will actually happen during the event as it goes live on December 3.