Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day Date and Time Revealed

The Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day date and time has been revealed after Niantic announced the event would be the start of Season 9: Mythical Wishes. The raid will introduce Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert for the first time.

The Pokemon Go Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day will begin at 2 PM local time on December 3. The event will only last for three hours, ending at 5 PM local time.

Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert will all make their debut in Pokemon Go with lucky players managing to get their hands on a shiny variant of the Mega evolutions. There will also be several event bonuses:

Sceptile caught during this event will know the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Swampert caught during this event will know the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Blaziken caught during this event will know the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

You can receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Sceptile, Shiny Blaziken, and Shiny Swampert.

The event exclusive ticket will cost players $5 (or regional equivalent) to gain access to the following bonuses between 2-10 pm on December 3:

Six additional Raid Passes from spinning Gyms (for a daily total of 12)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust for from Raid Battles

The raid also marks the announcement of the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. Those who don’t manage to catch Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, or Mega Swampert during the Raid will have to wait until the Tour to try again.