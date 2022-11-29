Splatoon 3 Update 2.0 Patch Notes and Chill Season 2022 Revealed

Splatoon 3 update 2.0 patch notes are here, detailing some big changes and numerous bug fixes. The starting time for Chill Season 2022 has also been confirmed with a whole new catalog being added for players to further foray into squidkid fashion and allowing them to toy with some new weapon types.

Added Features, Feature Improvements, and Adjustments

Season and Catalog Changes

On November 30th, 2022 at 4:00 PM PST, data relating to the Chill Season 2022 will be added to the game. This includes:

A new catalog, and with it the new gear, titles, Splashtags, decorations, stickers, and emotes included therein.

About 50 new items added to store product lineups.

Two new battle stages: Brinewater Springs and Flounder Heights.

A new Salmon Run stage: Marooner’s Bay.

Three new main-weapon types.

Ten new sets of existing main weapons paired with different sub and special weapons.

Thirteen new Tableturf Battle cards.

The ability to look at the content of your catalog has been added. Players can check their catalogs by opening the main menu with the X Button, going to the Status tab, and selecting Catalog.



Changes to Multiplayer

Weapon Changes

Tri-Stringer The size of terrain area inked by falling spray has been increased. The number of spray droplets generated when firing a distantly aimed shot has been increased.

Splatana Wiper The width of the ink launched by horizontal slashes has been increased by about 27%.

The size of terrain area inked by falling spray has been increased, and it is easier to connect ink in an uninterrupted straight line.

Angle Shooter Initial velocity is about 20% faster, and flight range has been extended.

Zipcaster Ink consumption when using a main weapon while the Zipcaster is active has been decreased to about 67% of previous.

Ink Vac Damage of the return shot has been increased from 120.0 to 220.0.

Reefslider Damage from the rush attack and from being caught up in the explosion at short range has been increased from 180.0 to 220.0.

Tenta Missiles After launch is confirmed, the special gauge will now slowly decrease, and the special gauge will not be able to begin charging again until the gauge has completely drained from the previous use.



Changes to Points Required for Weapon Specials

Aerospray MG 200 > 190

N-ZAP ‘85 200 > 190

Splattershot Pro 200 > 190

Jet Squelcher 200 > 190

H-3 Nozzlenose 200 > 190

E-liter 4K 200 > 210

E-liter 4K Scope 200 > 210

Stage Terrain Changes

Undertow Spillway Changed some parts of the Turf War mode terrain. Deleted part of the terrain on the left-hand side when looking from the player start areas. Added ramps to allow for invading opponent areas.



Other Multiplayer Changes

The sound effect when hitting an opponent with a charger’s nonpiercing shot is now easier to hear.

The sound effects when the Splat Bomb, Torpedo, or Fizzy Bomb roll on the ground are now easier to hear.

The direct-hit sound effects for when an Angle Shooter hits an opponent and when it hits another physical object are now different.

The Angle Shooter’s direct-hit sound effect is now easier to hear from a distance.

The sound effect when wielding the Trizooka is now harder for allies to hear and easier for opponents to hear.

The sound effect when an opponent is charging a Booyah Bomb is now easier to hear.

The flight and impact sound effects for a Booyah Bomb thrown by an opponent are now easier to hear.

Changes to X Battles

X Battle, a new battle mode, has been added. X Battle is a battle mode where players of ranks S+0 and up can compete in battle for X Power. X Power is calculated separately for each battle mode like Splat Zones or Tower Control. Players battle until reaching three wins or three losses, whereupon X Power is gained or lost based on the results. The world is divided into two divisions in which X Battles are held to compete for the highest X Power: Takoroka Division, comprising Japan, Hong Kong, S. Korea, Australia, and New Zealand; and Tentatek Division, comprising the Americas and Europe. The division a player is affiliated with is determined the first time they play in an X Battle each season. Once this is determined, the division cannot be changed during that season. X Battles will become available to play on November 30th at the same time as Chill Season 2022 begins.



Changes to Ranked

Added a feature allowing players to purposely reset their rank. This feature can only be used once per season by players of rank B or higher. What rank a player is reset to is determined automatically by their estimated ability based on their battles up to that point. Players can use this feature by opening up the Lobby menu, moving their cursors to Anarchy Battle, and pressing the ZL Button.

Some values of the initial cost in Rank Points spent to enter an Anarchy Battle (Series) have increased. A- 100 > 110 A 110 > 120 A+ 120 130 S 150 > 170 S+0 and up 160 > 180



Changes to Salmon Run

Data relating to the Big Run event has been added. Big Run is a phenomenon where mass numbers of Salmonids swim upstream once every few months. While a Big Run is happening, Salmon Run will be held specially on regular battle stages. When the Big Run has ended, different decorations will be awarded to players based on the Big Run results. This will be calculated based on the highest number of Golden Eggs collected in a single work shift across the entire player base.

Added a feature to save and replay job scenarios. A job scenario is the collected overall data comprising elements of a single job shift like stage, weapon array, appearing Salmonids, and special events. Players can save job scenarios from the Recent Jobs screen at the Grizzco terminal. Players can reproduce a scenario and attempt it as many times as they like by creating a Private Job room, then pressing the ZL Button to select a scenario. Job scenarios can be shared with other players via the code issued when the scenario is saved. Note: By entering a code at the Grizzco terminal, you can also download and save other players’ scenarios. When a new update is released, job scenarios from previous versions may become unable to be used.

The conditions for using the Reset Rank feature have been changed to being above Go-Getter 40. When a player with a rank higher than Eggsecutive VP 100 uses the Reset Rank feature, they are not reset all at once to rank value 40. They will be reset in stages of 100 points at a time. When the stage changes, rank will be reset to Eggsecutive VP 40 as it has been before now. Some Boss Salmonid abilities have been changed: Big Shot The performance of some special weapons has been changed: Killer Wail 5.1, Triple Inkstrike, Inkjet, Booyah Bomb. The number of Boss Salmonids that can appear at once has been capped at 15. When defeating Boss Salmonids at a regular pace, even at high hazard levels, players will not reach this limit. This change was made because, in cases where players are chased down by bosses they cannot splat, the appearance of too many bosses can slow the game down and make it more difficult than necessary to get things back under control.



Changes to Splatfests

Tricolor Battles have been modified so that all players can play on the attacking or defending team regardless of the halftime results. Players can join by themselves or in a pair with a friend. When playing by themselves, they will be paired with another solo player, same as before. A group of eight will be created from four pairs, and a 2 vs. 4 vs. 2 Tricolor Battle will commence. Players do not know whether they will be on an attacking team or the defending team until the battle begins. Players have a fifty-fifty chance of being on an attacking team or the defending team, regardless of their Splatfest-team affiliation. Depending on population ratios for Splatfest teams, there may be Tricolor Battles where all eight players are on the same Splatfest team. In these cases, Clout will not be calculated.

Clout earned in Tricolor Battles will now be calculated in the Final Results, and the points awarded for each category have been adjusted.

Part of the way Clout is calculated for Tricolor Battles has changed. Increased the victory bonus for the defending team. When the team in first place at halftime is the defending team and the attacking teams are from the second- or third-place teams, 1.5 times more Clout will be awarded for a victory.

When you win a 10x, 100x, or 333x Battle, it will be shown at your Pledge Box.

After winning a 100x or 333x Battle, you can board your team’s float from your Pledge Box to take commemorative pictures.

Changes to Lockers

T-shirt gear items can now be folded for storage by pressing the L Stick while placing the shirt.

When pressing B to cancel placement, the locker will now return to the immediately previous state before you grabbed anything.

Other changes

Players can now enter Photo Mode from Recon Mode. Players can use Photo Mode not only by themselves but also when entering Recon Mode with multiple people by way of Private Battles.

When walking a stage in recon by oneself, a player can call an amiibo to take pictures with.

Added a feature to temporarily use a different player name than usual when playing Private Battles over the internet. The idea is, for one example, to be able to add a team name into one’s player name, only in Private Battles. When creating or joining a group for a Private Battle, you can temporarily set a different name by pressing the L Button.

The song title and artist of the background music will now be shown at the beginning of battle.

In the Equip screen, when a player has a lot of weapons or gear, it will now be clear what page of items is being shown.

In the Equip screen, when sorting by gear ability, abilities that do not exist on the items being sorted will no longer appear as sorting options.

Added a feature for listening again to Sheldon’s weapon explanations in Ammo Knights. Players can use this feature by putting their cursor over the weapon they want to hear the explanation for again and pressing the ZR Button.

Added a badge related to using the Shell-Out Machine. Previous usage up to this point is counted toward badge progress.

This update focuses on adding data and new features relating to Chill Season 2022, adjustments to battles and Salmon Run, and changes to Tricolor Battles.

For battles, besides an adjustment to reducing attack frequency for the battle style of repeatedly firing Tenta Missiles from afar, we also focused on updates to increase some weapons’ ease of use.

For Salmon Run, in addition to lowering the Big Shot’s attack frequency and giving players more chance to damage it by lowering its movement speed, we implemented changes to improve factors that made some special weapons difficult to use.

For Splatfests, as announced in the previous update, we made significant changes to the Tricolor Battle mode.

In addition to this are various added features and improvements large and small and bug fixes.

Our next update is planned for the middle of Chill Season 2022 and should focus on balance adjustments upon analysis of data from the newly added weapons.

There are also many bug fixes included in the Splatoon 2 2.0 update.

Splatoon 2 Chill Season 2022 start time

Chill Season data is set to be added to Splatoon 3 on 30 November at 4:00 PM PST.

As always, with a new season comes a new catalog of gear, decorative items, and other customizable items. New stages have also been added, including two battle stages and a Salmon Run stage called Marooner’s Bay.

Splat weapon fanatics will also be keen to try out the three new main-weapon types and test out the 10 fresh sets of main weapons with their newly mixed-up sub and special weapon pairings. Collectors and fashionistas will be delighted to see a means to check your in-game catalog has been added under the Status tab too.

In other news, Pokemon Go has revealed information on their Hoenn Mega Raid Day, and the Fortnite Fracture event leaks begin to appear online.