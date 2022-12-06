Fortnite Tidy Emote Returned After 4 Years But Then Epic Removed It

The Fortnite Tidy Emote had been missing from the game for nearly four years, but then it returned to the Item Shop as part of the Vaulted a Year or More tab. Unfortunately, it seems like the tab wasn’t supposed to be there as Epic has now removed it and all of the items that were included on it.

When will the Fortnite Tidy Emote return?

Epic Games has not confirmed when the Tidy Emote will return to the Item Shop, but we could be waiting a while. Before its appearance in the Shop today, December 6, the Snoop Dogg-inspired emote hadn’t been available for 1455 days.

It seems like a developer made a mistake with the Vaulted a Year or More tab, though. Epic’s official word is that they “will continue to offer different versions of this section in the future”, suggesting the tab wasn’t ready or supposed to be made available today. There is no date for when the tab will be returning.

The emote’s brief return divided Fortnite players, some of who were happy to finally get their hands on the rare emote. Others complained that their original rare cosmetics no longer meant anything if they would be made available to newer players.

In other Fortnite news, a Giannis Antetokounmpo skin and collaboration has been leaked, while there are rumors of a Metal Gear Solid collaboration too.