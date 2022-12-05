Fortnite Giannis Antetokounmpo Skin Leaked for Chapter 4 Season 1

A Fortnite Giannis Antetokounmpo skin and collaboration has been leaked for later in Chapter 4 Season 1. The collaboration will be one of several released during the month, including My Hero Academia and MrBeast, although the other two had already been confirmed during the season’s cinematic and launch trailers.

When will the Fortnite Giannis Antetokounmpo skin be released?

The Giannis Antetokounmpo skin and collaboration cosmetics will be released at some point in December 2022 during Chapter 4, Season 1.

Both the MrBeast and My Hero Academia collaborations will also be released in December 2022 according to renowned Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, who provided what looks to be a leaked 10-second advert for the game. There are no details on the exact cosmetics that will be included in any of the three collaborations, although we have seen a My Hero Academia skin, Pickaxe, and Mythic ability in the aforementioned trailers. It is thought they will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop.

Also coming later in the season is the Geralt of Rivia The Witcher collaboration skin and cosmetic set, due to arrive at the end of January. Finally, there are alternative outfit styles for many of the characters already included in the Battle Pass for this season, including Doom Slayer.