Fortnite Metal Gear Solid Crossover Leaks: Is There a Gray Fox Skin?

A potential Fortnite and Metal Gear Solid crossover has gotten fans excited after they apparently saw Gray Fox in the official cinematic trailer introducing Chapter 4 Season 1. Here’s everything you need to know about whether the rumors have any basis in truth or whether it’s just wishful thinking.

Will there be a Fortnite x Metal Gear Solid crossover?

Epic Games has not confirmed that there will be a Metal Gear solid crossover during Chapter 4 Season 1. No Metal Gear Solid characters are included in the new Battle Pass so far.

People are seeing Gray Fox from Metal Gear in the trailer, thoughts?? Definitely looks like the same colors pattern.. pic.twitter.com/28fARcwh33 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2022

The rumors started when fans tried to glean as many details as they could about upcoming content in the new season. At the 40-second mark in the trailer, a character can be seen sitting in a traditional red phonebox.

The blurry image seen in the Tweet from HYPEX above does not get much clearer in the trailer and it’s hard to say whether the character is genuinely Gray Fox or whether it is wishful thinking. We’d certainly take this one with a pinch of salt for now.

The trailer did confirm that we will see Hulk and Mr. Beast join Fortnite during Chapter 4, as well as the Geralt of Rivia and Doom Slayer skins that are included in the Battle Pass. More news on these will be coming in the near future.