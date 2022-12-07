FEAR Remake Teased With 2023 Release Date By Leaker Dusk Golem

Rumors surrounding a FEAR remake have been drumming up noise online after a tease from popular horror leaker Dusk Golem appears on Twitter.

Dusk Golem is known for their now-confirmed Silent Hill leaks from earlier this summer, which gives the tease some credibility. After mentioning that the horror IP in question has not released anything in over a decade, the leaker corrects that there, in fact, had been a release within the last 10 years that they were just made aware of, spurning further speculation.

New FEAR game possible for 2023 release

From the information gathered, the most plausible game series that could see its resurgence in 2023 is FEAR. The latest title in the franchise, FEAR Online was released in 2014, which fits the bill. The original award-winning FEAR game was released on PC in 2005, which could make for an exciting return to form after the lackluster reception of FEAR Online.

Another smaller IP currently under the magnifying glass of fans is the Japanese Siren series. While the timeline doesn’t quite add up, plenty of fans have chimed in amidst the buzz, hoping for the cult horror to be brought back, but as always, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

