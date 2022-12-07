Diablo 4 Release Date and Download Size Leak on Xbox Store

Diablo 4‘s release date has appeared online, including its full download size, presumably scraped from the Xbox Store. The leak comes from Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, who’s been known to pull unreleased and often confidential Xbox and Windows store data. Along with this information, the user has provided confirmation of three editions for Diablo 4: Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate.

When is Diablo 4 coming out?

According to the leaks, Diablo 4 is scheduled to release on June 5, 2023.

Diablo® IV ➡️ Release Date: June 5, 2023 23:00:00 (Size: 80GB) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/jop761VxDw — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) December 7, 2022

Attached to the post is what is some high-resolution artwork for the game’s cover, featuring the main antagonist and daughter of Mephisto, Lilith, which may add further credence to this leak’s legitimacy.

The download size pulled has come out at 80GB on Xbox, which is hefty, but not quite as much as something like Modern Warfare 2’s install size. The game has already been confirmed to be using a live-service model, complete with Season Pass and microtransactions.

Given that the Game Awards are just around the corner, we’re likely to receive full confirmation very soon.

