Warzone 2 Install Size: How Many Gigs on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox?

The Warzone 2 install size highly depends on the platform, whether that’s PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC via Battle.net or Steam. It can be fairly difficult to figure out how many gigs the full Warzone 2.0 installation file is, since the game comes included in Modern Warfare 2 and since both MW2 and Warzone 2.0 have sizable Season 1 updates. You can also of course download Warzone 2 as a standalone game without needing to touch Modern Warfare 2 at all.

How many gigs is Warzone 2 install size?

The official standalone Warzone 2 install size ranges from 22.6 GB to 70 GB depending on the platform, with the PC versions being much smaller than the PlayStation and Xbox versions. Here’s how it breaks down by platform:

PS5 – 65.5 GB

PS4 – 55.7 GB

Xbox Series X|S – 62.0 GB

Xbox One – 70.0 GB

PC via Battle.net – 23.6 GB

PC via Steam – 22.6 GB

Here’s the full Modern Warfare II install size, which includes Warzone 2, by platform:

PS5 – 105.0 GB

PS4 – 96.2 GB

Xbox Series X|S – 107.0 GB

Xbox One – 111.5 GB

PC via Battle.net – 70.0 GB

Steam – 70.0 GB

And this is the Season 1 update install size for MW2 and Warzone 2:

PS5 – 18.1 GB

PS4 – 31.4 GB

Xbox Series X|S – 68.0 GB

Xbox One – 84 GB

PC via Battle.net – 49.3 GB

PC via Steam – 32.9 GB

