Best Warzone 2 Settings PC for More FPS and Better Graphics

The best Warzone 2 settings for PC graphics can be difficult to figure out. The game has an incredibly high number of display options, but turning many of these settings on can lower the FPS. Of course, how far you can push the Warzone 2.0 resolution and frame rate will depend on the power of your computer’s specs. But we’ve got a quick list of recommendations for options to turn on or off to get the most out of your FPS without making it drop like a rock.
Best Warzone 2 graphics settings list
Here are best Warzone 2 settings to select for a balance of good graphics and high FPS:
- Display Settings
- Display mode – Fullscreen Exclusive
- Constrain mouse to game window – Off
- Display monitor – Primary, your monitor of choice
- Display adaptor – Select your best graphics card from list
- Screen refresh rate – Check your highest refresh rate for your monitor
- Display resolution – 1080p or 1440p (you can select 4K but FPS will take a huge hit)
- Dynamic resolution – Off
- Aspect ratio – Automatic (usually that’s 16:9)
- V-Sync (Gameplay)
- No Freesync/G-Sync: Off (turning this on can create input delay)
- Freesync/G-Sync: On
- V-Sync (Menu) – On
- Custom frame rate limit – Custom
- Gameplay frame rate limit – Your display’s max framerate
- Menu frame rate limit – 60 (lower menu FPS gives your GPU time to cool down between matches)
- Out of Focus frame rate limit – 30
- Display gamma – 2.2
- Brightness – Adjust to your preference
- Focus mode – Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR) – Off
- Global Quality
- Quality Presets – Recommended
- Render Resolution – 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening
- For Nvidia RTX GPUs: Nvidia DLSS, Ultra Performance (DLAA looks marginally better but the FPS cost is high)
- For AMD GPUs: FidelityFX CAS, AMD Fidelity CAS Strength at 75 to 80
- Fidelity CAS – On
- Anti-Aliasing – SMAA T2x
- Anti-Aliasing Quality – High
- Video Memory Scale – 85
- Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution – Medium
- Texture Filter Anisotrophic – Low
- Nearby Level of Detail – High
- Distant Level of Detail – High
- Clutter Draw Distance – Short
- Particle Quality – Low
- Particle Quality Level – Normal
- Bullet Impact & Sprays – On
- Shader Quality – Low
- Tessellation – Near
- Terrain Memory – Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming – On (Turn ‘Off’ if this impacts FPS too much)
- Streaming Quality – Low
- Volumetric Quality – Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality – Low
- Water Caustics – Off
- Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution – Low
- Screen Space Shadows – Low
- Spot Shadow Quality – Low
- Spot Cache – Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows – On
- Cache Sun Shadows – On
- Particle Lighting – Normal
- Ambient Occlusion – Off
- Screen Space Reflections – Off
- Static Reflection Quality – Low
- Weather Grid Volumes – Normal
- Post Processing Effects
- SSR – Off
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency – On
- Depth of Field – Off
- World Motion Blur – Off
- Weapon Motion Blur – Off
- Film Grain – 0.00
- Field of View
- Field of View – 100 to 110
- ADS Field of View – Affected
- Weapon Field of View – Wide
- 3rd Person Field of View – 80
- Vehicle Field of View – Default
- 1st Person Camera Movement – Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement – Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition – 3rd Person ADS
- Default Spectator Camera – Game Perspective
