Best Warzone 2 Settings PC for More FPS and Better Graphics

The best Warzone 2 settings for PC graphics can be difficult to figure out. The game has an incredibly high number of display options, but turning many of these settings on can lower the FPS. Of course, how far you can push the Warzone 2.0 resolution and frame rate will depend on the power of your computer’s specs. But we’ve got a quick list of recommendations for options to turn on or off to get the most out of your FPS without making it drop like a rock.

Best Warzone 2 graphics settings list

Here are best Warzone 2 settings to select for a balance of good graphics and high FPS:

Display Settings Display mode – Fullscreen Exclusive Constrain mouse to game window – Off Display monitor – Primary, your monitor of choice Display adaptor – Select your best graphics card from list Screen refresh rate – Check your highest refresh rate for your monitor Display resolution – 1080p or 1440p (you can select 4K but FPS will take a huge hit) Dynamic resolution – Off Aspect ratio – Automatic (usually that’s 16:9) V-Sync (Gameplay) No Freesync/G-Sync: Off (turning this on can create input delay) Freesync/G-Sync: On V-Sync (Menu) – On Custom frame rate limit – Custom Gameplay frame rate limit – Your display’s max framerate Menu frame rate limit – 60 (lower menu FPS gives your GPU time to cool down between matches) Out of Focus frame rate limit – 30 Display gamma – 2.2 Brightness – Adjust to your preference Focus mode – Off High Dynamic Range (HDR) – Off



Global Quality Quality Presets – Recommended Render Resolution – 100 Upscaling / Sharpening For Nvidia RTX GPUs: Nvidia DLSS, Ultra Performance (DLAA looks marginally better but the FPS cost is high) For AMD GPUs: FidelityFX CAS, AMD Fidelity CAS Strength at 75 to 80 Fidelity CAS – On Anti-Aliasing – SMAA T2x Anti-Aliasing Quality – High Video Memory Scale – 85



Details & Textures Texture Resolution – Medium Texture Filter Anisotrophic – Low Nearby Level of Detail – High Distant Level of Detail – High Clutter Draw Distance – Short Particle Quality – Low Particle Quality Level – Normal Bullet Impact & Sprays – On Shader Quality – Low Tessellation – Near Terrain Memory – Max On-Demand Texture Streaming – On (Turn ‘Off’ if this impacts FPS too much) Streaming Quality – Low Volumetric Quality – Medium Deferred Physics Quality – Low Water Caustics – Off



Shadow & Lighting Shadow Map Resolution – Low Screen Space Shadows – Low Spot Shadow Quality – Low Spot Cache – Medium Cache Spot Shadows – On Cache Sun Shadows – On Particle Lighting – Normal Ambient Occlusion – Off Screen Space Reflections – Off Static Reflection Quality – Low Weather Grid Volumes – Normal



Post Processing Effects SSR – Off NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency – On Depth of Field – Off World Motion Blur – Off Weapon Motion Blur – Off Film Grain – 0.00



Field of View Field of View – 100 to 110 ADS Field of View – Affected Weapon Field of View – Wide 3rd Person Field of View – 80 Vehicle Field of View – Default 1st Person Camera Movement – Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement – Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition – 3rd Person ADS Default Spectator Camera – Game Perspective



