Warzone 2 Black Site Key Locations: Where To Find Them

Finding Warzone 2 Black Site Key locations can be a game-changer when it comes to getting great loot early into a round. Here’s where to find Black Site Keys, what they are used for, and why some players aren’t getting them from Strongholds.

Where to get Warzone 2 Black Site Keys

Players can get Warzone 2 Black Site Keys from Strongholds. These are located on the map in random buildings.

A Black Site Key is awarded to the first team to complete a Stronghold mission. If you aren’t first, then the Black Site Key won’t appear.

What is a Black Site Key used for in Warzone 2?

The Black Site Key in Warzone 2 is used to unlock access to a Black Site. This houses tougher A.I. enemies and high-quality rewards for any players who manage to survive.

Why didn’t I get a Black Site Key from a Stronghold?

Players will only get a Black Site Key from a Stronghold if they are the first team to complete the Stronghold’s objective.

With only one Black Site Key being available through Strongholds, players will need to race to be the first to complete the objective and claim the loot.

