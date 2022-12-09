Among Us Hide N Seek Game Mode Release Date Revealed

The new Among Us Hide N Seek game mode release date has been revealed at The Game Awards 2022. The new mode will launch on December 9, 2022 (that’s tomorrow!) and looks to be free update to the game for all platforms, including PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It’s even available on iOS and PC too.

Among Us Hide N Seek requires crewmates to outlive Imposter

The brief trailer (embedded above) during the show featured a red Among Us character becoming a large monster with a top hat who had murderous intent against every other player in the game.

The description for the trailer gives a few more details, stating that the new game mode will required crewmates to outrun and outlive the Imposter “as they use their wits to complete tasks to make the timer run out faster.” This means that the player who is the Imposter needs to gobble up or murder everyone within a time limit, and it looks like from the trailer that players can complete certain tasks to reduce the timer.

A tweet from Innersloth also reveals that this new mode will include new cosmetics and pets (and a lot of screaming!).

The Among Us Hide N Seek mode was announced last year as part of the roadmap trailer for Among Us, debuting during the Summer Games Fest, but we finally have a release date right before it comes out. Talk about cutting it close!