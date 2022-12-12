Golden Globes 2023 Nominations: Full List of Nominees

With just a few weeks to go until the Golden Globes 2023, the nominees for the prestigious event have now been revealed. Many of those who are up for the biggest prizes on the night won’t come as a huge surprise, especially if you saw our predictions, but here is the full list of nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2023.
Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominees
- Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Taron Egerton (Blackbird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner of Heaven), Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
- Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
- Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Best Musical/Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Wednesday
- Best Picture – Non-English Language: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands), Decision to Leave (South Korea), RRR (India)
- Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Julia Roberts (Gaslit), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
- Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Best Supporting Actress – Television Series: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Julia Garner (Ozark), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Best Score – Motion Picture: Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking), Justin Hurwitz (Babylon), John Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Black Bird, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, The White Lotus
- Best Supporting Actor – Television Series: John Lithgow (The Old Man), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), John Turturro (Severance), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry)
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Todd Field (TÁR), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
- Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Best Television Actress – Drama Series: Emma D’arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown), Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily), Zendaya (Euphoria)
- Best Television Actor – Drama Series: Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance)
- Best Drama Series: Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Ozark, Severance
- Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red, Inu-oh
- Best Original Song: Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Naatu Naatu (RRR)
- Best Director: James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Carey Mulligan (She Said)
- Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brad Pitt (Babylon), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
- Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor Joy (The Menu), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You Leo Grande), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Diego Calvin (Babylon), Daniel Craig (Glass Onion), Adam Driver (White Noise), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)
- Best Picture – Musical or Comedy: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion, Triangle of Sadness
- Best Actor – Drama: Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)
- Best Actress – Drama: Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Best Picture – Drama: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, TÁR, Top Gun: Maverick