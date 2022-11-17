Golden Globes 2023 Predictions and Nominations: Best Actor, Actress, Picture, and More

Awards season is right around the corner, and one of the biggest events marking the new calendar year is the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Usually a mixed bag of nominations, from the wholly-deserving, to those who have been mocked by the masses, the Globes seems to be happy in making shockwaves with their choices, in exchange for headlines. With that in mind, and as the usual Golden Globes buzz picks up, who will be nominated and who will win in 2023? Here are our predictions.

Golden Globes 2023 winners predictions

Best Picture (Drama): The Fabelmans

Best Picture (Comedy or Musical): The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor (Drama): Austin Butler

Best Actor (Comedy or Musical): Colin Farrell

Best Actress (Drama): Cate Blanchett

Best Actress (Comedy or Musical): Michelle Yeoh

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Supporting Actor: Eddie Redmayne

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Original Score: The Fabelmans

Best Original Song: Lift Me Up, by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The past 12 months have been packed full of incredible cinematic releases, and with that, fantastic performances from both cast and crew. Because of this, making predictions for who will win each of the Golden Globes 2023 categories seems tougher than ever before.

Still, it does seem likely that Austin Butler will be celebrated as Best Actor (Drama), thanks to his turn as the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie. Cate Blanchett, meanwhile, is sitting pretty at the top of the Best Actress (Drama) category, thanks to her taking on the leading role of world-famous composer and conductor, Lydia Tár. As for Best Picture? The field is wide open, but we’re going with The Fabelmans. Having only made its premiere in recent months, it is fresh in the minds of those making the decisions.

Golden Globes 2023 nominations predictions

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release / Image: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Picture (Drama): Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tár, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking

Best Picture (Comedy or Musical): Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Menu, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor (Drama): Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Timothée Chalamet, Tom Cruise, Will Smith

Best Actor (Comedy or Musical): Colin Farrell, Daniel Craig, Daniel Radcliffe, Diego Calva, George Clooney

Best Actress (Drama): Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Rooney Mara, Viola Davis

Best Actress (Comedy or Musical): Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Thompson, Julia Roberts, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Rian Johnson, Sarah Polley, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field

Best Supporting Actor: Ben Foster, Brendan Gleeson, Eddie Redmayne, Harry Styles, Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, Claire Foy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessie Buckley, Kerry Condon

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lightyear, Strange World, Turning Red, Wendell and Wild

Best Original Score: Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Emancipation, The Fabelmans, Women Talking

Best Original Song: Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, New Body Rhumba from White Noise, Nobody Like U from Turning Red

It feels like the nominees for the Golden Globe Awards 2023 are almost as hard to predict as the winners. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should ride high following its box office success and critical acclaim, while Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio could also pick up a few nominations. There are the usual suspects likely scattered around the categories, including The Fabelmans, Women Talking, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The HFPA plans to announce the Golden Globes 2023 nominees on Sunday, December 12, 2022. The Golden Globes 2023 will then air on Tuesday, January 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.