The Batman Fans React to Oscars Snub for Best Original Score

The shortlist for the Oscars 2023 has been revealed, and fans of The Batman are disappointed not to see the movie make the nominations cut for Best Original Score. Comic book film fanbases are no strangers to letting their voice be heard, and they have taken to social media in their droves to let the Academy know their upset at the decision.

The Batman Oscars snub called a “travesty” by fans

It didn’t take long for fans of The Batman to take to Twitter and let their feelings be known about the decision to leave the movie off the nominations list for Best Original Score. Film critic Brian Truitt said that the move was a “complete travesty,” editor Matt Neglia went as far as saying it was “criminal.”

Thoughts:

1. My fave doc of the year, Hallelujah, is on the list so … hallelujah.

2. RRR really should be on the international film list (damn it, India!) but that's a good slate.

3. The Batman not making the score list is a complete travesty.

4. "NAATU NAATU" ALL THE WAY https://t.co/WLb7Zss6Pj — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 21, 2022

Other fans of the movie used memes and videos to share their disapproval of the Academy’s decision, taking clips from The Batman itself to display their upset. One in particular pointed to what they deemed as an unfair nomination for Don’t Worry Darling in the Best Original Score category, showing Robert Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight losing his temper to express their own annoyance.

Me to the Oscar voter that voted Don’t Worry Darling over The Batman for best original scorepic.twitter.com/30w6A0EC8u — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) December 21, 2022

Michael Giacchino is the composer responsible for The Batman’s score and soundtrack, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, England. It peaked at 5 in the Billboard US Soundtrack Albums chart, and a total of three singles were released from the collection.

The Batman wasn’t snubbed completely from the Oscars 2023 shortlist. It has earned nominations in the Makeup and Hairstyling category, as well as Visual Effects, and Sound. These lists will be condensed before the 2023 ceremony, as nominations voting runs between January 12-17, 2023.

In other news, the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed, and the Rick and Morty creator wants to make a Lex Luthor movie for James Gunn’s DC.