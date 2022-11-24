Oscars 2023 Predictions and Nominations: Best Actor, Actress, Picture, and More

The Oscars 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive ceremonies in recent memory. Hopefully, this year will shine more of a spotlight on the nominees and winners of each category, rather than the drama going on both on and off the stage. Ahead of the event, the usual Oscars buzz is picking up, but who will be nominated and who will win in 2023? Here are our predictions.

Oscars 2023 winners predictions

Image: A24

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett in TÁR

Best Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay: Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress: Carey Mulligan in She Said

Making winners predictions for the Oscars 2023 is no easy task. There are so many ways each of the categories could go, but when all is said and done, the totally unique Everything Everywhere All at Once should be able to clinch Best Picture. The hype surrounding Brendan Fraser’s turn in The Whale makes him an almost dead-cert for Best Actor, but he could face some fierce competition from Austin Butler, who played the King of Rock in Elvis. Viola Davis winning Best Actress so soon after her 2021 victory would be a nice touch, but it’s looking likely she will be pipped to the post by Cate Blanchett.

Oscars 2023 nominations predictions

Letitia Wright as Shuri in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Annette Brown. © 2022 MARVEL.

Best Picture: Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Empire of Light, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, The Whale, The Woman King, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actor: Austin Butler in Elvis, Bill Nighy in Living, Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, Gabriel LaBelle in The Fabelmans

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett in TÁR, Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans, Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Olivia Colman in Empire of Light, Viola Davis in The Woman King

Best Director: Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Darren Aronofsky for The Whale, Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King, Sam Mendes for Empire of Light

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jordan Peele for Nope, Sam Mendes for Empire of Light, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor: Ben Whishaw in Women Talking, Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin, Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse, Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tom Hanks in Elvis

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Carey Mulligan in She Said, Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jessie Buckley in Women Talking, Thuso Mbedu in The Woman King

It really feels as though the field is wide open for the Oscars 2023. When it comes to Best Picture, there has been such an incredible wealth of stunning cinematography making its way to the big screen, and with that of course comes some fantastic performances from both actors and actresses. Behind the camera, the story is the same. For 2023, the predictions for nominations are almost as hard to make as the guesses for who will win big on the night.