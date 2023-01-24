The Batman Fans React to ‘Criminal’ Oscars Snub for Best Cinematography

The full list of nominations for the Oscars 2023 have been revealed, and while The Batman was nominated in three categories, it missed out on becoming a nominee for Best Cinematography. Fans of the movie have now taken to social media in their droves, furious that the film hasn’t been acknowledged for its camera-work.

“It’s a crime” say fans of The Batman after Best Cinematography Oscars snub

the batman not nominated for cinematography is a crime pic.twitter.com/OWeg5234o1 — giulia (@waynekowski) January 24, 2023

The Batman fans are not happy. One posted stunning shots straight from the movie on Twitter, hoping to prove their point that not having the film as a nominee for Best Cinematography at the Oscars 2023 is “criminal.” Another said that it should not only have been given a nomination there, but also for Best Score.

I’m sorry but The Batman deserved a nomination for Best Cinematography and Best Score as well pic.twitter.com/ZfaDFFw4Rq — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) January 24, 2023

The nods in the Best Cinematography category instead went to Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Bardo, All Quiet On The Western Front, and TÁR. While it would be interesting to know if The Batman was high in consideration for the nomination and just missed out, it’s unlikely we’ll learn anything about why it’s not been included.

Despite this, The Batman did pick up three other nominations. It will compete in the categories for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman was released in March 2022, and got rave reviews from critics and audiences across the globe. It was the first film to see Robert Pattinson step into the shoes of the titular Caped Crusader, while Oscar nominee Colin Farrell played The Penguin. He will get his own spinoff series on HBO Max, though details for now are a little scarce. A sequel to The Batman has also been officially confirmed.

In other news, The Last of Us Episode 2 left viewers “heartbroken” after its “kiss of death” scene on HBO, and rumors Jason Momoa is swapping his role as Aquaman for one as Lobo have been slammed as a “downgrade.”