The Last of Us HBO Episode 2 ‘Kiss of Death’ Scene Leaves Viewers ‘Heartbroken’

The Last of Us HBO series continued this week with its second episode. While it was an action-packed installment that had plenty of moments leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, it was Episode 2’s “kiss of death” scene that had everybody watching at home feeling uncomfortable.

How The Last of Us HBO’s ending compared with the game

Image: Liane Hentscher/HBO

After being bitten by one of the infected, Tess sacrificed herself in The Last of Us so that Joel and Ellie could make a run for it. While in the game, Tess stays behind to distract FEDRA agents, the HBO series swapped their attack out for a horde of infected. As one realized that Tess was still human, it slowly approached her before the Cordyceps infection reached out of its throat, delivering a “kiss of death.”

how do they keep making those scenes worse from it happening to them realizing what happened and her whole death with the kiss of death oh my god I have chills and im heartbroken at the same time — Kaylee (@scarletxspidey) January 23, 2023

CGI city and creepy kiss aside, that second episode was as strong as the pilot. Bella Ramsey is stealing the show as Ellie. #TheLastOfUs — South Centraleño (@IkeMoses) January 23, 2023

Fans are divided in their response to this scene. Some found it heartbreaking, and thought it added yet another layer of tragedy to the story. Others took to social media to say that they believed it was an “unnecessary” addition to the series. Then there were those who thought the change was “genius.” What everybody seemed to agree on, however, is just how moving a moment it was.

Spoiler: That one scene in The Last of Us:



Partner pointed out that it was more like mother birding than a kiss. Who knew that getting infected by a fungus zombie was supposed to be disturbing 🤷‍♀️



But I can already see where all this discourse is going. — Kat Bailey (@The_Katbot) January 23, 2023

The Last of Us Episode 2 Review: Clickers were awesome. Loved that the infected showed up instead of FEDRA, make sense. The addition of a “network” to the infected is interesting. IMO the “kiss” is genius with reflection on Joel and Tess relationship & goodbye. 💔#TheLastOfUs — Dan Luxembourg (@DanLuxembourg) January 23, 2023

The fungal “kiss” was just one of a handful of moments in the show that differed from the source material, but was definitely the most noticeable.

The Last of Us continues Sundays on HBO and HBO Max. Episode 3 is called “Long Long Time” and will introduce viewers to the two survivors Bill and Frank, played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett respectively.

