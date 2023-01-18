KSI Fires Back at Gordon Ramsay After He Slammed Prime Drink in Review

KSI has finally responded to Gordon Ramsay after his scathing review of Prime drinks last week (January 12, 2023). He watched the world-renowned chef and restaurateur attack Prime during an interview on Heart radio, where he said drinking the Tropical Punch flavor was “like swallowing perfume,” and said he would “get fired” if the drink was served at the Savoy.

KSI responds to Gordon Ramsay’s 0/10 review of Prime energy drinks

Before watching the clip, KSI predicted of Gordon Ramsay’s Prime review: “He’s gonna say it’s shit innit. It’s Gordon Ramsay, he hates everything that isn’t his.” It turns out that his prediction wasn’t too far off the mark, as the chef ripped into the sought-after beverage.

“It’s like the sort of dregs of a Gino D’Acampo tiramisu,” Ramsay said after taking a sip of Prime, which KSI laughed at before questioning what the comment even meant. “I’m not that much of a boomer,” he added, before saying “wow” in response to Ramsay’s score of 0/10. KSI then urged the chef to “try the other flavors,” and said that he “might like the new flavor,” which is the Strawberry and Watermelon Prime.

Prime is the result of a collaboration between KSI and fellow content creator Logan Paul. Ever since its release, the drinks have been flying off the shelves, with some stocking up so that they can resell the products for a high profit. The current range includes a number of different flavors, advertised as “hydration” drinks. There are also plans to release new “Prime Energy” drinks in the coming months, before the end of 2023.

In other news, YouTuber Attorney Tom has announced he’s taking legal action against Logan Paul on behalf of a number of CryptoZoo investors, and Andrew Tate has broken his silence on human trafficking accusations saying “evidence doesn’t exist” to convict him.