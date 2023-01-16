YouTube’s Attorney Tom Suing Logan Paul For CryptoZoo “Scam”

Logan Paul is being sued. The influencer is facing another battle from a high-profile content creator on YouTube, this time with Attorney Tom, otherwise known as Tommy John Kherkher. Acting on behalf of a number of clients, Tom says that legal action has been taken against Paul due to his connection with CryptoZoo, as well as Danielle Strobel, Jeff Levin, Eddie Ibanez, Jake Greenbaum, and Ophir Bentov. This isn’t the first time somebody has alleged that CryptoZoo is a “scam.”

Logan Paul sued by Attorney Tom on behalf of Cryptozoo users

Attorney Tom is alleging fraud, express breach of contract, implied breach of contract, unjust enrichment, violation of Delaware’s prohibited trade practices, negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, and conspiracy to commit fraud via the CryptoZoo platform. The lawyer says that after “weeks of investigation” and “speaking to a significant number of CryptoZoo victims,” the decision was made to push ahead with legal action.

Tom goes on to explain that the litigation will technically be through arbitration, due to clauses in the CryptoZoo terms and conditions. This means that the two parties must work with a third neutral party, rather than going to court and having a judge or jury decide the outcome of the case. This also means that each “victim” will likely have to pursue their own claim individually, rather than joining together as one. Tom insists however that something being in the terms and conditions doesn’t necessarily mean it is automatically enforceable.

This comes after Paul posted a video on Twitter, apologizing to those who had invested in CryptoZoo, and revealing a three-step plan worth $1.3 million to refund those who had lost money.

At the end of 2022, YouTuber Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part video series called “Investigating Logan Paul’s Biggest Scam,” in reference to CryptoZoo. The pair engaged in a war of words, with Paul even threatening legal action against Coffeezilla for defamation. Since then, Paul has apologized to the content creator as well as CryptoZoo investors, and promised to take accountability.