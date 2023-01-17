Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Game Devs Respond to Battle Pass Leak – Report

Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has suffered a particularly revealing potential leak, with a screenshot of the game’s menu featuring a battle pass and in-game shop appearing online. Now a development source has reportedly responded to the alleged leak.

Suicide Squad: KTJL is still a while out from release and scheduled to drop on May 26, 2023, and fans were hotly anticipating the DC superhero title prior to the leak.

However, it seems there’s now cause for players to question Rocksteady’s development decisions, with the leaked screenshot suggesting a Games-as-a-Service or live-service model, a method now infamously used by Square Enix on Marvel’s Avengers.

Suicide Squad game dev responds to Battle Pass and in-game screenshot leak

A development source has reportedly spoken about the Suicide Squad Battle Pass leak to VGC, explaining that it will solely focus on cosmetic items such as skins. If this source is accurate, then this also seemingly confirms the existence of the Battle Pass.

The leak originally appeared a few hours ago over on 4chan, and shows Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Deadshot on a GaaS-like lobby screen, complete with a tab for ‘Battle Pass’ and ‘Store’ each, along with six separate in-game currencies. Not counting the potential real-world currency it could cost to purchase skins in the apparent store.

Suicide Squad in game image leaked on 4chan. It has a battle pass. pic.twitter.com/ldwlBx4bcT — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) January 17, 2023

The threat of microtransactions is certainly visible here and something a lot of players absolutely loathe after its poor execution in Marvel’s Avengers, but given that this is the only leaked in-game screenshot that we know of, it’s always best to take it with a grain of salt.

