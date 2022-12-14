Tesla 1TB SSD Will Support Steam Integration, Release Date and Price Revealed

A new official Tesla 1TB SSD will support Steam gaming integration, a new feature that has come with the Holiday update for the Tesla Model S and X.

Elon Musk stated that users will be able to play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring, and thousands of other Linux-compatible games using the Tesla Steam integration, but hooking up a regular USB hard drive to play these games doesn’t seem like the best idea when the car is on the move. Luckily, an SSD specifically meant to handle vibrations is now in the Tesla Shop and will be releasing soon, though the price is steep.

You can play Cyberpunk, Elden Ring and 1000s of other games in your *car* with an epic sound system!! https://t.co/F25Qu6HJ63 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2022

The Tesla 1TB SSD release date is February 2023 and will cost $350. That’s a hefty price tag considering that most 1TB SSDs only cost around $150 in today’s market.

But this official hard drive that supports Tesla Steam integration is described in the official store as specifically “designed for durability withstanding extreme cabin temperatures, vehicle shocks and vibrations.” It also claims to have “an extended lifespan compared to similar storage devices” and has read/write speeds meant for gaming. Pictures of the SSD show that it’s meant to fit snugly inside the dashboard.

No pre-orders are available for the hard drive, but you can sign up for an email notification when it becomes available for purchase.

To challenge Tesla’s gaming integration, it has been reported that Sony might be putting PS5s inside Honda’s electric vehicles.