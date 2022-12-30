Nintendo Switch 2 Hopes Deflated By Leaked Zelda OLED Console

The upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom later this year had been fueling hopes for a Nintendo Switch 2, but those have now been deflated thanks to an image leak of a new OLED console. Like previously released limited edition consoles, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED console seemingly will not include the game itself.

Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Rumors

The latest special edition Nintendo Switch OLED Model console will reportedly include gold/green/white Joycons with black buttons, as well as a black back according to leaked photos originally shared on Tieba (thanks ResetEra).

The docking station is white and features gold rune patterns from the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game. Runes can be found on the Joycons and console back too.

The Zelda OLED console leak puts an end to the rumors of the Switch 2, at least for now. Other rumors earlier this week suggested that a Nintendo Switch 2 console will not be released this year but could be announced. Meanwhile, all hopes of a Switch Pro console have all but been destroyed following reports Nintendo scrapped the idea in favor of moving forward with the development of the Switch 2.

Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, 2023, but it’s unknown if the leaked console will be available on the same date.