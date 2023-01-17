Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Exclusive Mission Eventually Coming to Xbox, PC, and Switch, Leak Suggests

The Hogwarts Legacy PS5 and PS4 exclusive mission, Haunted Hogsmeade Shop, will eventually be coming to other platforms like Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch according to a new leak. The mission will only have a timed-exclusivity period on PlayStation consoles.

When is the PS5 exclusive mission coming to Xbox, Switch, and PC?

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop mission should come to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC at some point in February 2024. It is unknown whether the mission will be added as a free update/DLC or a premium add-on.

The mission will only be exclusive to PS5 and PS4 for a year and will come to other platforms like Xbox after that, according to the leaked Hogwarts Legacy artbook shared by @ManwithSecrets_ on Twitter (thanks Reddit). PS5 players will get to play the mission on February 10 despite rumors of another release date delay. PS4 players will have to wait until the delayed last-gen versions are released on April 4.

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest features an additional dungeon, the Shopkeeper’s Cosmetic Set, and the in-game Hogsmeade Shop. The mission features Madame Cassandra Mason as she attempts to sell her shop to the player character, but she seems far too eager to get rid of it. The shop seems to hide plenty of dark secrets that could trap the player within its walls.