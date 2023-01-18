Forspoken Spoilers Are Out in the Wild Following YouTube Leak

After multiple delays, Forspoken is set to launch on PC and PS5 on January 24. Unfortunately, for those looking to enjoy the game unspoiled, the next week will be spent dodging story spoilers that have started to leak on YouTube.

Forspoken story spoilers leak on YouTube

The first hour of Forspoken was uploaded to a YouTube channel specializing in gameplay walkthroughs. Unfortunately for the uploader, the video was “Unlisted,” meaning those with the URL could watch the gameplay. The URL was posted to the popular gaming site ResetEra drawing a lot of attention to it.

At the time of writing, the video has now been either made Private or deleted entirely. However, while it can no longer be viewed at the previous URL, the Unlisted video will no doubt have been downloaded. This could easily be re-uploaded as a “mirror” to YouTube or another video hosting website.

Those hoping to keep their Forspoken experience pure will want to be especially vigilant across social media, as spoilers for the opening part of the game are now out in the wild.

For those looking for a spoiler-free preview of the game, there’s a great early impressions hands-on account on our sister site PlayStation LifeStyle.