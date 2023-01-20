Andrew Tate To Remain in Prison for Further 30 Days After Arrest in Romania

Authorities in Romania have extended Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan’s police detention by another 30 days. The decision comes after the pair were arrested in late December, along with two women, over allegations of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. Both deny all of the allegations made against them.

Andrew Tate custody extended by another 30 days in Romania after arrest

This isn’t the first time Andrew and Tristan have had their time in police custody extended. An appeal was launched to overturn the initial 30-day detention period, but it failed. Now, it has been extended once more, which means both Andrew and Tristan will stay behind bars until February 27, 2023.

Tate has said that “no evidence” exists in regards to the claims he is involved in human trafficking, and has remained vocal on social media ever since his arrest. Despite this, police in Romania look to be building a case, and have won more time to gather any evidence that they deem relevant.

No official reason for the extension has yet been given, but a written statement is expected at some point later today (January 20, 2023).

Social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok have previously banned Tate from posting his content online. He was once banned on Twitter, but was reinstated to the platform once the Elon Musk takeover was made official.