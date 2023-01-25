Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 Roadmap Leaks Olaf for February

The much-anticipated Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap has revealed two new characters for February, one obvious and one not-so-obvious addition. The “exceptionally unexceptional new villager” will be Encanto’s Mirabel Madrigal, but if you squint at the picture below you’ll spot the arm of a “special snowman” Olaf too.

As well as the two new villagers, Gameloft has promised players will finally get to discover the secrets of the Frosted Heights biome. In other words, players will be taken on a journey to get the orb needed to remove the Forgetting from that area. There will also be a new Star Path centered around Disney’s 100th anniversary.

An exact date for the February update hasn’t been announced, but the roadmap does give us some idea of what will be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley later in 2023. In April, there will be a brand new Realm, new characters including Simba from The Lion King, a Disney Parks-themed Star Path, and “more surprises”.

Early in the summer, a “princess” will be introduced to the valley as the Forgetting becomes more prominent. The image implies the Forgotten Lands biome will be heavily involved in this. Finally, further into the year, there will be multiplayer, more characters, more realms, and more cosmetics like clothing and furniture for players to collect. However, there’s still no information about the Mysterious Golden Potato or when the game will become free-to-play.