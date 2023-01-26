Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Eshop Change Fuels Nintendo Direct Rumors

Both Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp have been quietly updated in the eShop, prompting rumors that pre-orders and a possible Nintendo Direct are coming soon. Specifically, both games have received new NSUID codes in the Canadian Nintendo eShop (and possibly other regional eShops). This usually means that Nintendo is ready to reveal something about both games, perhaps even together.

A user on Famiboards (who gives credit to Ibabinz on Twitter for noticing the changes on Discord) has posted information that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp have received a minor change in the eShop. Where Advance Wars has had its NSUID changed to a different one, Tears of the Kingdom has finally received a completely new one that replaces the original placeholder of “TLOZ-TOTK”.

The user suggests that this likely means Nintendo is ready to start the process of accepting pre-orders for both games. The fact that both of these games were updated at around the same time, instead of just one or the other on separate days, is evidence supporting that a Nintendo Direct could be arriving that showcases the two together. That said, there’s a possibility that Nintendo might just post a tweet or a trailer about pre-orders.

On the other hand, we haven’t had an in-depth Nintendo Direct on Tears of the Kingdom yet (and it really deserves one), despite us knowing its release date of May 12, 2023. Meanwhile, the release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot camp is still unknown, after being delayed from December 3, 2021 and then again from April 8, 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So this would be a good time for Nintendo to let us know the game’s release date.