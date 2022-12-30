With 2023 on the horizon, we’re taking a look back at some of the best new TV shows of 2022. There has been a lot of new television series hitting the small screen and streaming services alike, so it’s been harder than ever to sift through and find exactly what’s worth watching. Here are the best new TV shows that we watched in 2022.

House of the Dragon (HBO/HBO Max)

Game of Thrones finally got its first spinoff series to air this year, with critically-acclaimed House of the Dragon. Taking place almost 200 years before the events of the original series, the new TV show delves into the history of House Targaryen during the reign of King Viserys I. Of course, with power up for grabs, the thirst to climb the ladder stirs deeply in many of those close to the monarch, leading to some major family divisions. House of the Dragon managed to stir up enough tension leading to its final episodes of the debut season, that audiences are now all waiting on tenterhooks for its return, which will likely be in early 2024.

Wednesday (Netflix)

Tim Burton is a master of his craft, and proved he isn’t losing any of the magic that has made his past projects so special with his Addams Family adaptation, Wednesday. Coupling his stylistic and unique creativity with the perfect casting of Jenna Ortega in the titular role, the series has worked its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe. Beaten out only by Stranger Things and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Wednesday is now the third most watched Netflix TV show of all time. Let’s hope for news on a second season soon.

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, this British LGBTQ+ drama follows a blossoming young romance between two young high school students who at first glance, couldn’t be any more different if they tried. Joe Locke, Kit Connor, and Yasmin Finney are among the young stars who have shot to fame thanks to their incredible performances in this new TV show, which is undoubtedly one of the most relatable and realistic for queer kids not just in the U.K., but around the world. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2023.

The Bear (Hulu)

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear is a comedy-drama that features Shameless veteran Jeremy Allen White in the lead role of a young chef from the world of fine dining who returns home to run the family business following the suicide of his brother. If you’ve ever watched an episode of Hell’s Kitchen, imagine that intensity with the dial turned even further up, and you’ll come to some sort of idea about how The Bear plays out. Its earliest episodes are true tests of the audience’s emotional capacity, but by the time the final installment comes around, you’ll be hoping for more. Fortunately, FX has renewed the series for a second season.

The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings franchise opened up even more this year with the arrival of The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video. For the first time, the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s momentous history is brought to the screen, taking place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Despite starting in a time of relative peace, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron is inevitable despite the forging of new alliances, and the discovery of a powerful new ore. Season 2 will likely debut in early 2024.