GAMEVICE FLEX REVIEW FOR IPHONE (IOS) AND ANDROID.

It’s 2022 and mobile gaming is showing no signs of slowing down. What’s more, our phones have now been transformed into game-streaming dreams, with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC games all being streamable to the ubiquitous device that follows us everywhere. Phones can be super-capable portals into gaming, though I’d argue a controller is needed for true control and comfort. In comes the compact Gamevice Flex with a unique party trick that lets users keep their phone cases on while gaming.

Set it and forget it

Setting up the Gamevice Flex involves a few more steps than competing products but, once users have got the fit right, they will be able to use the gamepad with almost any phone case. That means users don’t have to keep removing the case to start gaming, which is always a bit of a faff and leaves the case-less phone unprotected.

The Gamevice Flex comes with a generous number of inserts that slide into each side of the controller to increase or decrease the size of the gap for the phone. If it’s a thin case, users will need a thicker insert, and if it’s a thick case, users will need a thinner insert.

The process is very straightforward and once you’ve set it, you can forget it. The Gamevice Flex will be fine-tuned to the user’s phone and can just be popped on and off without the need to fiddle with case removal.

Let’s get gaming

With the Gamevice Flex sized and ready to go, it’s time to get gaming. This is achieved by using either the Lightning Connector (iPhone) or USB-C (Android) for a low-latency direct connection to the phone. Users won’t be dealing with any laggy Bluetooth connections here, as it’s all done through the physical connection. The Gamevice Flex also supports pass-through charging, so while the user’s phone port is taking up, an additional port on the controller itself becomes available. There’s also a 3.5 mm port for those wanting to use wired headphones.

Though the Flex controller works without it, I think the Gamevice Live app is a worthwhile install to see all available games and platforms. Though Google Stadia is shutting down soon, mobile users can still stream using Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia Geforce Now, PlayStation, and Amazon Luna. The Gamevice Live app compiles all of these platforms into one easy-to-view library.

Mobile gaming made easy

Of course, gaming on mobile isn’t just about streaming. Users can boot up controller-supported games from the App Store or Play Store and enjoy those with the Flex. I tested out Call of Duty: Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile, both of which worked flawlessly.

The Gamevice Flex feels great in the hand, which is sometimes a concern when companies aim to make products that are very compact. Ergonomics haven’t been sacrificed here and my hands felt comfortable for multiple hours of use. Button and analog stick placement are perfectly fine, even for my larger hands, and I was especially impressed with how good the triggers feel.

When the gaming needs to come to an end, the Gamevice Flex collapses into a super-small form factor, making it easy to pack away for trips or store away ready for the next gaming session.

Gamevice Flex review unit was provided by Gamevice.

Final Verdict At $109.95, the Gamevice Flex is going head-to-head with mobile controller flagships like the Backbone One and Razer Kishi V2. In fact, it’s $10 more than both of those products! The main advantage that the Flex has over the competition is that users don’t have to remove their phone case every single time they want to game. I can definitely see that being a feature that draws mobile gamers towards the Flex, especially as it’s backed up with great-feeling controls and a solid app.